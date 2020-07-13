Track Of The Day 13/7 - Zara McFarlane

London's Zara McFarlane is without doubt one of the most gifted vocalists in the country right now.

As a technical musician, she's incredibly, wonderfully broad - moving from post-bop jazz styles through reggae, soul, and much, much more.

New album 'Songs Of An Unknown Tongue' spins the dial once more, with Zara working alongside guest producers to inject electronic flavours into her sound.

She retains a connection to the soulful jazz tributaries that marked her prior work, while reaching out to new influences, new possibilities.

Album highlight 'Everything Is Connected' is a beautiful example of her current aesthetic, with the gilded lyric moving away flecks of digital paintwork.

Intensely evocative, Zara's zen-like calm is augmented by the airy, spacious production, one that lets her message ring out clearly.

She comments: "'Everything Is Connected' explores how the past informs the present and the future and how nothing exists completely on its own. The cycle of life."

We've got first play of the song, alongside its wonderful new visualiser - tune in below.

'Songs Of An Unknown Tongue' is set to be released on July 17th.

