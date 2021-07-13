Track Of The Day 13/7 - Pixey

Liverpool based bedroom pop extrovert Pixey refuses to place a barrier between her feelings, and her music.

Take her recent 'Free To Live In Colour' EP - from high highs to low lows, it was a rollercoaster ride of emotions set to some exuberant bubblegum melodies.

Summer single 'Sunshine State' follows suit, and it's a perfectly timed blast of optimism.

If the post Euro 2020 atmosphere has left you in a fug, well Pixey has the solution - 'Sunshine State' carries itself with a baggy sway, while that nimble guitar line is speckled in reverb.

A song about unity, and positive action, 'Sunshine State' is an imaginary realm where our best characteristics can come through.

The lyric details “people coming together through music and being free to start whatever revolution they want, big or small. It’s also about that power and mood that music can give you,” states its creator.

Pixey continues: “I recorded the instrumental in the morning and finished the lyrics driving along the Liverpool docks by the afternoon. The whole song was finished in a day - it was a tune that came so naturally to me”.

Carefree and gently overwhelming, ‘Sunshine State’ comes equipped with a euphoric Vasilisa Forbes-directed video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Blackksocks

- - -