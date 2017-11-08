Track Of The Day 13/7 - Mikaela Davis

Mikaela Davis never fails to enchant us.

Hailing from Rochester, New York, the songwriter's work - pastoral, beautiful, but always direct - leaves an incredible impact.

New album 'Delivery' is out today (July 13th) via Rounder Records, a work that finds the songwriter broadening her approach still further.

The title track is a case in point, with those wonderfully nuanced lyrics combining with some of Mikaela's most subtle music yet.

We're able to share a live take of 'Delivery', recorded in the buildings that once housed the Layman Drug Company.

A suitably stark setting for her music, it's a wonderful performance, one we'll be playing again and again.

Mikaela + band will tour the UK this Autumn as follows:

October

1 London Omeara

2 Manchester Soup Kitchen

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

4 Glasgow Hug & Pint

5 Bristol Louisiana

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.