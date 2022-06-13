Track Of The Day 13/6 - George Riley

George Riley has something special.

As a vocalist, she was heard on one of 2021's biggest dance tracks, breathing fresh life into Anz' mighty 'You Could Be'.

Her own work is dominated by deft assurance, with debut project ‘interest rates, a tape’ steering out into R&B's left-field.

Matching Millennial tropes against fascinating new production techniques, George Riley spoke from the heart across a series of fantastic tracks.

Clash caught George Riley live at the Great Escape earlier this year, and she played a flurry of new cuts.

'Sacrifice' is now online, and it's a silken return, the minimalist production palette chaired by close collaborator Vegyn.

George Riley's vocal pivots into a fresh sphere, illuminating a beatific aspect of her personality.

Lyrically probing, 'Sacrifice' ranks as one of her most fully realised works, adding another dimension to her sound.

Tune in now.

- - -