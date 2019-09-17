Track Of The Day 13/6 - Alice MC

Alice MC has decided to name her debut EP 'Storyteller' for a thousand different reasons.

In part, it's the approach she's taken, the role she's claimed as her own, but it also goes a bit deeper than that.

She's exploring the stories we tell ourselves, the narratives we choose to write about our own lives, and the manner in which we lay claim to our freedoms.

First performing at her grandmother's funeral, this remarkable South London artist later studied at the capital's prestigious Guild Hall.

Along the way she sculpted her own songs, music that matched the soulful sounds she heard in the family home to something other, something beyond.

Matching jazz to classic songwriting tropes, Alice MC's haunting vocals drip with feeling. Discussing her 'Storyteller' EP, she comments:

“This is a project of which I am very proud and incredibly thankful to all the people who helped make it happen. Along the way, we have encountered unprecedented times which has made this opportunity to contribute as artists particularly special. The EP is a window onto my music and world and I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”

New song 'My Love' leads the way, this tender piece of introspection that reveals just as much as it disguises, displaying a maturity beyond her years.

Check it out below.

