Track Of The Day 13/5 - Clear Mortifee

Clear Mortifee wants to live life on their own terms.

The Vancouver R&B aesthete is shaping sound in new ways, constructing wormholes to escape through, and visit other realms.

Recent single '[email protected] Like That' was a potent gesture, and their new release 'Free Spirit' is a mini-manifesto.

Deliriously futuristic soul music, 'Free Spirit' leans on gossamer electronics, allowing Clear Mortifee's voice to ring out true and clear.

They comment: "'Free Spirit' is a reflection on defining my adulthood for myself. As I grew up and out of my adolescence, shades of fear and shame crept in, and my vivid imagination started to fade. This song is about my self-determination to cultivate authenticity, wisdom, and magic during these in-between years after childhood and before eldership. How does one do this? Turn your face towards the Sun."

A coming of age moment, 'Free Spirit' feels strangely apt for the re-opening of the world, as we grapple with ordinary freedoms we once took for granted.

Hypnotic and graceful, you can check out 'Free Spirit' below.