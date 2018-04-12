Track Of The Day 13/12 - WOAHNOWS

WOAHNOWS make glorious power pop that deals explicitly with the awkwardness we all feel on a day to day basis.

Musically exuberant but lyrically tied to moments of introversion and anxiety, the Bristol three-piece take those classic late 70s and early 80s groups - think The dB's, The Exploding Hearts and The Nerves - but injects something a little more realistic.

New album 'Young And Cool' emerges on February 22nd, and it finds the trio upping their game yet again, managing to sound wry and witty while making each moment sound incredibly important.

New track 'Dipping Out' airs on Clash, with its biting guitar lines and yelping vocals building into a perfect pop confection.

All sweet and no sour, the buoyant musicality is matched to lyrics that tackle social anxiety, shyness, and the need to be alone.

Frontperson Tim Rowing-Parker says of the song: "It's a song about self doubt. It’s going out for another cig that’ll just make you feel sick, which is at times strangely preferable to staying in a place, talking."

"Sometimes being surrounded by people, even those I love, is tiring," they added. "I don’t want to let down the people who think highly of me, I worry those who like me will cease to do so. That I’m less fun now I’m more sober."

"For some reason, going out to smoke is more acceptable than standing outside alone."

Tune in now.

Catch WOAHNOWS at the following shows:

March

19 Bristol Exchange

20 London The Lexington

April

12-14 Brighton Washed Out Festival

19-21 Manchester Punk Festival

