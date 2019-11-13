Track Of The Day 13/11 - Luna Shadows

Luna Shadows wants to be in the moment.

As a songwriter, she seeks out directness, a sense of honesty that is difficult to beat.

Previously working as a touring member of The Naked And Famous, her thirst for expression took her centre stage.

Working furiously in the studio, she's cracked that magic formula, and the next 12 months could be a defining period in her life.

New single 'practice' leads the way, and it moves away from definitive answers, offering comfort but looking at the wider landscape.

Lyrically nuanced, it's balanced with this crisp digi-pop arrangement, so soft yet also highly assured in its execution.

Dappled in light, 'practice' leaps towards euphoria while somehow keeping its feet on the ground.

A strange dichotomy, it yearns towards a purer form of communication. Luna Shadows explains...

"Like all songs in this series, this song involves a breakdown or barrier in communication both in the digital and physical worlds. In the most literal interpretation, 'practice' is an imaginary conversation with a bridge jumper, beginning with a retroactive plea for them to check their Twitter mentions as they might've seen the outpouring of love left for them before they made an irreversible decision."

"The chorus is a sentiment that someone once expressed to me in a dark hour: that love is a process, something in constant refinement, something never damaged beyond repair, somewhere that you can always return. This message reached me at a necessary moment, and I wanted to forward it musically with the hope that it might reach someone who needs to hear it right now."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Larsen Sotelo

