Track Of The Day 13/11 - Liza Owen

Liza Owen developed her pop skills in the shadows.

A songwriter of note, she worked on bona fide hits by huge artists, learning her trade close up, working eyeball-to-eyeball with actual icons.

But then she decided that she wanted something different. Debut single 'Why Aren't We Having Sex?' landed earlier this year, matching pop tendencies to a nasty grunge sound.

A visceral thrill, it was followed by second single 'Getting Good', a moment for Liza to expand on her pop vision.

New single 'Starry Eyed' takes her music in a potent direction, and it's the sound of someone coming full circle, realising their ambitions in the process.

A whip-smart pop song that is quietly subversive, it matches her longing for potent melodies to a multi-dimensional lyrical viewpoint.

Liza Owen comments...

'"Starry Eyed' was born at around 3am after staying up for three days straight at a writing trip with my crew ASL… it is a song about realizing that the dream is not as glamorous as people think it is – and neither is the road to get there. A lot of messed up things have happened to some of our icons but somehow we still want to be like them..."

She adds: "I feel like my music is genuinely me. And all I want for my fans is to let them know that it’s okay to feel everything."

Tune in now.

