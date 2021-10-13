Track Of The Day 13/10 - Oscar #Worldpeace

Oscar #Worldpeace is one of the most relentlessly creative figures in UK music right now.

Part of the Mini Kingz collective - alongside fellow all-rounders Ragz Originale and Benjiflow - his catalogue dares to sit in its own lane.

Returning with a new double-single, Oscar #Worldpeace aims to show the ying and yang of his personality.

'YA!' / 'WTF?' is out today, a light and shade dichotomy that infuses his barbed raps with club energy.

He comments: “Both songs are representations of my current feelings, sometimes I feel unstoppable, sometimes I feel like I’m losing it. Ayrtn is my current favourite artist so I’m gassed to have him on the single!”

We're highlighting 'YA!' with its neck-snapping percussive appeal, and the way it interpolates production innovations more readily associated with Stateside artists into a UK-centric framework.

Produced by E-Whizz, it's an emphatic return. Check it out below.

Catch Oscar #Worldpeace at the following shows:

October

22 Manchester Yes

29 Manchester Dome

- - -