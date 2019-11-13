Track Of The Day 13/10 - Hemai

Birmingham maestro Hemai has lit a fire in the UK jazz underground.

With his soulful touch and infectious sense of melody, his songwriting stands out from the pack through its emphatic originality.

Signed to Tru Thoughts, he makes his debut on the esteemed South Coast label with new jammer 'Relight'.

It's a bold move, a song that explicitly discusses the concept of personal growth while fusing jazz and soul elements in a club context.

A song in perpetual motion, Hemai is aided in his quest by Laura Roy and Woddy Green, their mutually exclusive approaches somehow aligning on this golden moment.

He comments... “For me it’s about rebirth; rebirth of yourself, relationships with others, places and scenes and always having a constant rebirth in areas where naturally we feel need a quick switch up...”

“I really dig the difference in meanings and imagery that Laura and Woddy would have seen whilst writing as opposed to my visions. It’s what makes collaborating so magical and unexpected”.

A sign of things to come, it's an emphatic statement, with Hemai marking down a path for others to follow.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://hemai.bandcamp.com/album/relight-feat-laura-roy-woddy-green" href="https://hemai.bandcamp.com/album/relight-feat-laura-roy-woddy-green">Relight feat. Laura Roy &amp; Woddy Green by Hemai</a>

