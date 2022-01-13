Track Of The Day 13/1 - Viji

Viji has always sought perfection.

As a teen in Austria she was besotted with music, drawn to aliens, outsiders, and left-field talents that fused underground ideas with pop realisation.

Now based in London, her bizarre yet enticing alt-pop constructions have caught the ear of Dirty Hit, who have been working to make Viji's dreams into reality.

Out on March 11th, her incoming EP 'Cali' bursts with ideas, a future-facing selection of cutting edge audio technologies.

New single 'Mercy' is online now, and there's an incredible sense of urgency to Viji's work.

“I was writing it as if you’re sitting there laughing at the world ending,” she says. “People want atonement, but you’re not going to give it to them. You’re just having a great time like, ‘I’m not here to give you that’.”

The imposing visuals depict Viji at her most emphatic - stylised, colourful, and intriguing, you can check out 'Mercy' below.

