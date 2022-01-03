Track Of The Day 1/3 - Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange had already lived a dozen lives or more before his music began to gain traction.

Gaining his start gigging in hardcore bands around D.C. and Brooklyn, he split his time playing raw, DIY venues and working in the Barack Obama administration.

Strengthening his songwriting, an EP featuring his interpretations of The National won word of mouth acclaim; 2020's full length debut 'Live Forever' proved to be a breakout moment, one riddled with emotion and insight.

Freshly signed to 4AD, Bartees Strange inaugurates this fresh phase in his life and work with mighty new single 'Heavy Heart'.

It's a surging, heart-open piece of songwriting, imbued with a rare degree of purpose, and a remarkably assured sense of being.

A triumph of melody and concise power, 'Heavy Heart' comes as Bartees Strange preps for his first major UK tour.

Set to play Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Brighton, and London, he'll also appear at this summer's Latitude festival.

Check out the Missy Dabice directed video for 'Heavy Heart' below.

- - -