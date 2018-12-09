Track Of The Day 12/9 - Starling

Pop riser Starling is living her truth.

Each new EP from the British talent feels bold, unique, drenched in colour, but recent release 'The Soul' feels to shatter the barriers around her.

It's a vivacious return, with Starling managing to claim her outsider status. She comments: "'The Soul' marks the truth exploding out of me - power, fragility, change – I’m growing up and I’m braver than before."

"I’m not bound by my fear or my broken heart so much. I would almost say it’s sugary which is saying something as my previous two EP’s have been dark as. I've evolved and so has the story, the sound."

Out now, 'The Soul' is her most uncompromising statement yet, a textured, layered return, one in which every single detail has been thought through.

We're able to share the full video for new cut 'You', with stylist Rachel Holland and photographer David Yeo uniting to realise Starling's vision.

She comments: "I'm so proud of this video as I feel it is the visual representation of the meaning of the song. I decided to work with my stylist Rachel Holland and photographer David Yeo as video directors as I love their understanding of fashion and art; they were incredible at realising our vision. The contrast of smoke and the billowing colours against the angular cube is the contrast I wanted to show visually - to mirror the song emotionally. Love is a ride."

Tune in now.

