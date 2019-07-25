Track Of The Day 12/9 - She Drew The Gun

She Drew The Gun have their heroes, too.

Songwriter Louisa Roach is a huge Frank Zappa fan, and decided to tackle the great man's 'Trouble Every Day'.

Overhauling the lyrics for these dystopian times, it's a psychedelic jammer with a black heart that tries desperately to retain its sense of hope.

Coming as She Drew The Gun prepare to head back out on the road, this new single has gained the approval of the Zappa estate who were ecstatic to hear the song presented in a modern context.

Re-working Zappa's deeply American diatribe for a Britain broken by political ineptness, it's an all-too-timely return.

Louisa explains...

"There’s a classic picture of Zappa in an apartment holding a cat and the TV is hooked up to the toilet upstairs, we thought we’d pay homage to the big man and take inspiration for the video from that."

"The video is all about the TV News filter, about how it defends the interests of capital rather than people. The song is over 50 years old so it’s amazing how much of the social commentary on it still works but I updated some the lyrics to look at the things I’ve seen happening from the TV, from English riots to Extinction Rebellion."

"It looks at the fruits of neoliberalism, like the rise of the far right and environmental catastrophe, and at the role the media plays as propaganda machine in service of corporate power."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Jane

