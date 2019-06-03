Track Of The Day 12/7 - Gemini Rising

Gemini Rising started more as an experiment, almost a whim.

House and disco producer Tensnake linked with Fiora and Lester Mendez, with the three-piece completing two songs in 2017.

With their diverging schedules keeping them apart, the project only really came into focus last year.

Debut album 'Best Case Life' was constructed as 2018 progressed, with these three musicians seeming to unlock something within themselves.

Sparkling production matched to clinical songwriting, it's electronic soul fused with disco abandon.

Take new single 'Just Because'. An electrifying return, it's clipped tones have a subtle sense of restraint, something makes it all the more affecting.

An exemplerary return from the three-piece, you can check out 'Just Because' below.

'Best Case Life' will be released on September 6th - order LINK.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.