Track Of The Day 12/6 - ROSA

Amsterdam riser ROSA is operating out on R&B's evocative left-field.

Inspired by classic artists like Dev Hynes and the new innovations opened up by Frank Ocean, he wants to up-end convention, and broaden the conversation around masculinity.

Raised by a single mother in the Dutch city, his childhood memories revolve around the radio, soaking up classic neo-soul bumpers and Golden Age hip-hop.

His own work is equally striking, pursuing doggedly individual aims while communicating in an open, refreshing fashion.

A full EP is incoming, with ROSA sharing his gorgeous, immersive new single 'BLOW', all billowing digi-production and that sensual, sonorous vocal.

Out now, we've got first play of the video, and it's another vital glimpse into his creative universe.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.