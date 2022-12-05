Track Of The Day 12/4 - Bellah

Bellah opened the year with a flurry of co-signs, with the UK R&B riser earning a shout-out from SZA.

Refusing to be hemmed in by the hype, she returned to the studio, eager to follow her own whims, ambitions, and desires.

Freshly signed to Marathon Artists x Base ‘N’ Rebulz, new single 'PROTOTYPE' is a daring return, a soulful pivot that opens a fresh chapter for the UK artist.

Part of a golden generation of UK R&B talent, Bellah stands out through her singularity of purpose, and the poetic flair of her lyrical touch.

'PROTOTYPE' is the perfect exhibition of this, with Bellah singing: “Little girl that you knew she can’t be recognised...the old me that you knew is dead and gone..”

A brand new lyric video has just gone live, and we're eager to share it - tune in now.

