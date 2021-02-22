Track Of The Day 12/3 - Mara TK

Mara TK is a citizen of the globe, but he's always been ready to explore his roots.

Previously the gilded voice of future soul trio Electric Wire Hustle, his solo endeavours take the New Zealand artist further into the unknown.

New album 'Bad Meditation' is a 13 track song cycle, one that unpicks modes of identity to explore the manner in which his life can progress.

Matching heritage to cutting edge techniques, it's led by the gorgeous single 'Toroa/The Albatross', a song that longs for peace.

Lyrically, Mara TK is discussing a historic Māori passive resistance movement, and using their achievements as lessons for the present.

Wise and immersive, it's a meditation on healing. He comments:

"This song was written in remembrance of the passive resistance movement of Parihaka - an early refugee camp established by Māori during the Crown invasion of Taranaki in the 1800s. Their nonviolent ideology became a formative part of the Māori identity and informed our approach to settling disputes with governments here in Aotearoa (New Zealand)."

"Parihaka used the feathers of the albatross as their emblem after the great bird visited them, and so this song asks the albatross to return to land and bring peace to us once again”.

Tune in now.

