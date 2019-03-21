Track Of The Day 12/3 - Lalita

Lalita is driven by a rare creative force.

A true polymath, her multi-faceted creativity her drawn others into her orbits.

Recently working with the likes of Joy Anonymous and Jammer, Lalita pushes herself forward with rare momentum.

There's a lot more to come - including live shows and further releases - with this London force set to shape 2020.

New single 'Honourable' is the perfect starting point. A song about opening up, its stellar electronic soul template features plenty of UK grit.

Blending different styles together, Lalita uses these sounds to craft something direct, potent, and highly personal.

She comments: "If you don’t have the ability to be vulnerable, you don’t have the ability to feel love..."

Tune in now.

