Track Of The Day 12/2 - Eliza Legzdina

Eliza Legzdina wants to do things her own way.

Classically trained as an opera singer from the age of three, this queer, sex positive, Eastern European icon-in-waiting rejected all this, embracing pop possibility in London.

Immersing herself in the city's bustling queer culture, Eliza found her preconceptions about art and music dropping away, welcoming fresh potential as this continued.

Resolutely feminine in all that the word inspires, Eliza Legzdina creative stance moves from the songwriting mystique of Joni Mitchell through to hard-hitting Atlanta rap.

Fusing hip-hop production with a pop edge, her intricate, nuanced layers attempt to express the multiplicities of identity that swathe femininity in 2k20.

Debut EP 'Iron Curtain, Golden Pussy' is set to land in April - order it HERE - with new song 'Tom & Jerry' landing just in time for the Valentine's rush.

It's a song about the exhilarating, flirtatious, and sensually fulfilling side of dating, a sex positive anthem that discusses the thrilling potential it can offer women.

A song about taking what you want when you want it, 'Tom & Jerry' is a searing piece alt-pop. Eliza comments:

"I wanted this track and the video to reflect how women can want things to be casual too. We are allowed to want what’s best for our careers and still want to have fun, intimacy and sex, and not choose between all of these things. Essentially, the song is about being busy in music and being excited about its developments, whilst recognising the need for intimacy in life..."

A kind of European parallel to Kali Uchis with a flavour of Kaytranada in the production, Eliza Legzdina matches 'Tom & Jerry' to some stellar visuals.

Directed by @m0eysha it's a highly relatable, fun, and frisky affair...

Directed by @m0eysha

Design by @maia.ara

Shot by @nobadvibesbea @tirahorvath @cbenji_ @kayleigh

Styled by @aishanova, assisted by @nezteas

MUA @saramollermua

Models @ariana.ev @wax1up @antxlavelle @theodorblack @aishanova

Music prod by @halaldog

Moral support from @jordss.dj @jxnellewynter @davidetricoli

