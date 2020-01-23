Track Of The Day 12/11 - Shirazee

Shirazee has travelled a long way in search of his dreams.

Born in Benin, he now lives in New York, an environment that is exciting, exhilarating, and completely alien to the afro-pop wonder.

It's a confusing collision of emotions, something that Shirazee attempts to pin down on his new EP.

Part of a trans-Atlantic conversation, he blends neat digi-pop elements with trap, afrobeats, and so much more, resulting in a highly individual sound.

'African In New York' is a cheeky re-telling of Sting's 80s classic, flipping the narrator's voice to explore different aspects of life in the metropolis.

The song is quickly gaining a life of its own, a real fan favourite that has earned a co-sign from Sting himself.

The great man comments...

“I’ve always been a fan of Shirazee and I’m delighted that he’s covered my song. It’s a wonderful version and made me smile at a time when that’s what we need. That’s the best medicine.”

Shirazee helms the video, and it's a journey through the streets of New York. He explains:

""African In New York" video is a one-shot tale of six Africans who lives' intertwine in the big apple, I wanted to give the world a quick peek into what that is, without even being in the video initially but at the very last minute thought, it'd be odd if I wasn't in it since it's also my story, I say that to say that's how much I feel this song isn't about just my story, it is OUR story. This one is for Benin, for Africa and everyone who's ever had to be away from home to chase a dream or even make a living. This is for you!”

Tune in now.

