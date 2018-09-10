Track Of The Day 12/10 - Allan Rayman

The cryptic world of Allan Rayman seems to reflect our own, but it's somewhat more inviting.

Those potent early releases have racked up more than 100 million streams, a dank, twilight take on R&B given a highly personal twist.

Now based in Toronto, Allan Rayman's intriguingly titled new album 'Harry Hard-On' arrives next month, a further step forward from the songwriter.

Out on November 16th, production comes from Andrew Dawson, a key figure in the creation of Kanye West's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'.

Set to headline London's Scala on December 14th, the album is led by potent new single 'Rose' - and Clash has first play.

Bewitching, at times paranoid, at others beautiful, it's impossible to ignore, matching dirty rock influences to his potent R&B leaning sound.

We're able to share the full video before anyone else - tune in below.

Catch Allan Rayman at the following shows:

December

13 Manchester Academy 3

14 London Scala

15 Dublin The Workman’s Club

Photo Credit: Steph Verschuren

