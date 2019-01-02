Track Of The Day 1/2 - SVEA

Sweden has an impeccable record when it comes to pop music.

The country's rich pop lineage is known throughout the world, so when someone new comes up there's a lot of competition.

That said, SVEA has something special. Alt-pop mingling with R&B, her future-facing methodology places her in a league of her own.

Releasing a superb EP a matter of hours ago, lead song 'Die For You' is quickly becoming her calling card.

It's a bold, biting release, with SVEA's vocal being driven by remarkable poise, an incredible sense of purpose.

Tune in below.

