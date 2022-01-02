Track Of The Day 1/2 - Mylar

London group Mylar want to remove the barriers around pop music.

Colourful, vivacious songwriting, their music is equal parts direct and surreal, arresting and mystifying.

Snapped up by key tastemaker label Blue Flowers, their debut EP 'Elsewhere' is incoming.

“Most of the lyrics are about people feeling trapped by circumstance, or having a sense of time running away, or pivotal moments where you’re hyper-aware of the direction things will take,” the band explain.

New single 'Plastic Champ' is online now, a quietly addictive cut that uses buoyant melodies to unpick the language around masculinity.

“This song came together really quickly from a cartoonish synth line from our drummer Rob”, explains Tom Short, the band’s lead vocalist. “I got the idea of a narrator who’s on the run from their own lies which is why the vocals feel a bit frantic. There’s an important discussion around the bad aspects of men’s behaviour but I was thinking more about the very limited images of masculinity that we have.”

“Words like champ sound dated but the image of stern manhood they represent is still with us and I liked the idea of a character who has tried too hard to fit this mould, they’ve faked it for too long and now they’re raving about these ideas like a fool in a morality play.”

Beatrix Blaise directed the video, utilising animation from Qianhui Yu - check it out below.

Photo Credit: Jamie Sinclair

