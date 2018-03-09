Track Of The Day 11/9 - TEME

Some of the most surprising music innovations happen entirely by accident.

Look at Acid House - a dodgy glitch in some music hardware essentially led to the creation of club culture as we know and love it today.

So when TEME turned on their amps at a rehearsal one night and began to hear some ghostly harmonies perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised.

Looking around the building, the group eventually tracked down the source of the phantom harmonies - a nearby performance from the Ludlow Community Methodist Church choir.

TEME pick up the story...

“We rushed downstairs and into the Church. Inside we found a large choir practicing Benjamin Britten songs, with a precocious choir master conducting. After hovering awkwardly at the back for 20mins recording it all with our iPhones, we knew we had more than enough to take away.”

“We sampled, looped and manipulated the iPhone recordings of this well-aged, charismatic choir, retaining some brilliant moments of the excitable conductor.”

Utilising these samples, the sounds emerged as the bold, striking new single 'LC Meth Church'. Soaring up into the heavens, it's a grand display, the musical fireworks offset by some tender, lovingly arranged lyrics.

Tune in now.

