Track Of The Day 11/9 - Lava La Rue

Lava La Rue is back.

The songwriter's illuminating 2019 mixtape 'STITCHES' was a remarkable offering, matching R&B artistry to electronic tapestries.

A vocalist who speaks her truth, Lava La Rue is keenly aware of the role art has in wider society.

Marking her return, Lava La Rue has just shared what could be her most potent, most emphatic song yet.

Out now, 'G.O.Y.D.' - 'Girl Of Your Dreams' - is a queer anthem, a song that reflects both the openness of her mindset and the directness of her message.

The arrangement is gorgeous, with producer Vegyn tasked with piecing together those gossamer aspects of melody.

A song about love, identity, and the search for freedom, all proceeds from the single will go to For Our Sibs.

She asks: “Could times of isolation and a global pandemic, lead us to value human touch more than ever?”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Cullis

