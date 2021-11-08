Track Of The Day 11/8 - Polly Money

Polly Money speaks from the heart.
The Cornish songwriter's instincts lie in pop, but they're often expressed in left-field ways - it's colourful, immediate, and dynamic, but never in the way you expect.
Recent single 'Astrid' was an all-out bop, and she follows this with frisky summer-drenched burner 'Water'.
Refreshing and uplifting, 'Water' is a blast of Vitamin D, an injection of serotonin in this post-lockdown landscape.
Polly Money places her guitar front and centre, with the clipped chords acting as the foundation for her dulcet alt-pop.
Layering sounds and colours on top, 'Water' emerges as a carefully finessed, expertly contoured melodic missile.
Tune in now.
- - -