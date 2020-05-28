Track Of The Day 11/8 - Helena Deland

Helena Deland has never been one to rush her art.

The Montreal songwriter lets each element find a space to call its own, allowing folk elements to intermingle with woozy electronics.

The time has come, though, for Helena to release her debut album - long-awaited, the LP is titled 'Someone New' and drops on October 16th via Luminelle Recordings.

Recorded with Jake Portrait (Unknown Mortal Orchestra) in his Greenpoint studio and co-produced by Deland herself, it's led by the gorgeous title track.

A song that unfurls itself with patient grace, 'Someone New' hones in on the distractions a romantic encounter can conjure, while also exploring the power dynamics within this from a female perspective.

Expertly written, both the arrangement and the production are gorgeous, building to that subtle yet overwhelming chorus.

Helena comments...

"'Someone New’ is about the validation and relief from one’s internal world that a romantic encounter can offer, but also about becoming aware that there seems to be an expiry date on that type of opportunity for women.”

She adds: “It ambivalently celebrates and condemns the idea of being in one’s ‘prime’, as it is so rare that youth and self-understanding are simultaneous.”

A centre-piece of her new record, 'Someone New' comes with a video directed by Xavier Bélanger-Dorval, one that features Deland sitting for a portrait.

A subtle exploration of life under the male gaze, you can watch it below.

