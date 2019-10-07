Track Of The Day 11/7 - The Milk

Southern soul heroes The Milk are in the mood to experiment.

Buoyed with confidence following a sold out UK tour - climaxing with a packed out show at Camden's KOKO venue - the band are currently building their third album.

Slated for release early next year, The Milk simply couldn't wait to share their brand new single 'Never Come Down'.

It's a curious return, matching their soulful flavours to a willingness to stretch standard songwriting tropes until they break.

Built around a three chord sequence in 6/8 time, there's no beginning and no end, this circular, cyclical feel that almost takes the form of a mantra.

The vocals build and build, this entrancing, hypnotic effect that bellows: "It's time to take your joy more seriously..."

Joyous, exuberant, and perplexing, 'Never Come Down' is a bold line in the sand from The Milk - we can't wait to hear where they go next.

Tune in now.

