Track Of The Day 11/6 - Pillow Queens

Pillow Queens are an integral part of the Dublin music community.

The band have released two EPs of demo recordings, with the strength of their musicality picked up on by everyone from 6Music to Cillian Murphy.

Scorching indie rock with a DIY feel, the four-some's songwriting has real strength and richness to it, asking questions and even daring to supply a few answers, too.

Debut album 'In Waiting' is incoming - order it HERE - with the group easing out new single 'Handsome Wife'.

It's a phenomenal return, with its grunge-leaning guitar line putting us in mind of Yuck, while there are even the odd Americana inflection in amongst the band's torn 'n' tattered indie rock.

Biting, concise, and delivered with real style and precision, 'Handsome Wife' is an electrifying signal of what's to come.

Pillow Queens explain...

"'Handsome Wife' begins with a glimpse into an emotional homecoming, one that intensifies and romanticises the seemingly insignificant. Throughout, the mundane but tender moments are held up and deified, paying reverence to the ease in which a love can thrive outside the realms of tradition."

"The song continuously references structures and rituals that were once out of reach, but are now within our grasp. In spite of this Handsome Wife affirms that they pale in comparison to the communities we’ve built ourselves."

Kate Dolan directs the neat video, and we're delighted to be able to showcase it before anyone else.

Photo Credit: Faolán Carey

