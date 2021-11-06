Track Of The Day 11/6 - BXKS

BXKS is making power moves.

The Northampton via Luton rapper crafts bars that work on multiple levels, frequently exploring our relationship with technology.

New project 'Full Time Daydreamer' swaps personal revelation for tech intersections, an eight track "playful playlist" that feels just right for these times.

Uniquely crafted, the project is shot through with tech reference points, using sonic samples to permeate her work.

Out now, recent single 'Must Feel' is emblematic of her incredible artistry, a nuanced, finely contoured piece of UK rap that leans on the alternative.

Director Sheenah Brobbey crafts the full video, a dystopian tale that shows a ghost-like user trapped within technology.

A metaphor for our own inner lives, 'Must Feel' becomes truly universal. Sheenah says:

“I really wanted to get BXKS vision across in the best way possible, through lighting, styling, camera movement and the grade. BXKS is truly a visionary artist in my opinion, with a fresh perspective to add to the industry - I really wanted people to see this in her first official music video. There’s so much more to come and I’m really excited to see what she comes up with next.”

Complete with Gameboy nods, you can check out the hyper-real matrix-esque video for 'Must Feel' below.

'Full Time Daydaydreamer' is out now.

Photo Credit: Prexza