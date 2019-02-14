Track Of The Day 11/6 - Barney Artist

Barney Artist's creative approach has always been a deeply sensory experience.

Last year's debut album 'Home Is Where The Art Is' linked UK hip-hop to jazz and soul, earning huge acclaim in the process.

Live shows included a sold out headline slot at London's Oslo venue, before flying out for some international dates.

Writing as he went, Barney Artist's music became a means to absorb and translate these experiences, wherever he wound up.

Hitting South Korea for his first ever trip to Seoul, he was joined by DJ Chux for his debut headline show in the city.

An extraordinary place, the sheer life, colour, and vitality of Seoul seeped down into his bones.

New cut 'Calm Down' emerges from this period, and its organic, almost lo-fi sound has a hazy summer feel.

It's a jazz-leaning return, with those Fender Rhodes style chords augmented by an almost sino-grime twinge in the effects.

The full video for 'Calm Down' was shot in Asia by DJ Chux, and it's a vivid glimpse behind the scenes.

Tune in now.

