Track Of The Day 11/4 - Jockstrap

Jockstrap are engaged in perpetual evolution.

From project to project the group - Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye - seem to vow never to repeat themselves, constantly keeping you on the edge.

New single 'Concrete Over Water' is part of a still-to-come full length, released by their new home Rough Trade.

Out now, it's a cosmic return, with the squelching synths reminiscent of Squarepusher while Georgia Ellery's voice feels as soft as freshly fallen snow.

A song that refuses to sit in one place, 'Concrete Over Water' seems to move from glitchy, hyper-pop statement to tender ballad in the space of just a few seconds.

Hosting a special party at intimate Hackney sweat spot The Globe That Fits last week, Jockstrap then aired the full video for 'Concrete Over Water' at nearby Castle Cinema.

A stunning, surreal voyage, it's every bit as jarring / enlightening as the music itself.

Ellery says: “‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a Summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under. The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”

Skye adds: “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water’. I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Eddie Whelan

