Track Of The Day 11/3 - Solange

Solange is doing it for herself, working on her own terms.

New album 'When I Get Home' simply proves that. A love letter to Houston and it's rich music history, it's a bold, nuanced work of palpable complexity.

Yet there's also a playful, immediate side to her work. Take album standout 'Binz', it's frisky rhythm, it's soulfully seductive vocal, and it's coy lyric combining to immediate effect.

Solange even shot a video for the track, and it's typically individual - the singer dancing in front of the camera, working to no one's rules but her own.

Check it out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.