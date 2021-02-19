Track Of The Day 11/3 - Carla Prata

Carla Prata isn't holding back.

A true original, she blends the explicit autobiography of Frank Ocean style R&B with a fondness or hip-hop bumpers, making music that hits the club and the heart at the same time.

London born and Portugal based, her deep Angolan heritage is reflected in the vivid production and those killer melodies, an artist who is able to fuse different sounds - different cultures, even - into a remarkable whole.

'Certified Freak' is a passionate return, with Carla Prata's explicit lyricism oozing passion and seduction.

A recent COLORS performance lit up the internet, and she's now ready to drop the official video in full.

It's a deluxe affair, one that showcases Carla Prata's sky-high ambition with its expert styling and finely contoured imagery.

Tune in now.

