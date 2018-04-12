Track Of The Day 11/12 - Louis Berry

Louis Berry has worked hard to be in this position.

Touring relentlessly, the songwriter's work ethic has taken him across borders, achieving things he never thought could be possible.

This summer brought a flurry of high profile festival slots, with the coming 12 months set to see Louis Berry breakout across the country.

Clash recently invited the Merseyside songwriter to play an intimate showcase, part of our regular Clash Live series at Metropolis Studios in West London.

One of the city's most historic recording complexes, it's also the perfect place to catch live music, and Louis Berry took full advantage.

This recording of '25 Reasons' is a raucous, sweat-drenched highlight from his set, the rockabilly jaunt underpinning his frenetic, lust-fuelled vocal.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tom Rowland

