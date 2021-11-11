Track Of The Day 11/11 - SIPHO.

When Clash met SIPHO. earlier this year we weren't sure what to expect.

On record, he's an emotive, engaging artist, someone who clearly thrives on communication, and the visceral power that expression can offer.

Yet on set, SIPHO. became this warm, magnetic soul - someone who the entire team seemed drawn towards.

New single 'BEADY EYES' seems to exhibit all of these facets and more, a superb piece of soulful evocative that leans on the force of gospel music.

A song about the journey towards self-realisation, SIPHO. is able to plumb the depths, only to soar to unimaginable highs.

He comments...

“‘BEADY EYES’ is about the beginning of knowing yourself while still sabotaging yourself and sabotaging others. Loving selfishly and selflessly all at once, with only the slightest regard for what the future might have for you.”

Tune in now.

Catch SIPHO. at the following shows:

November

17 London Studio 9294 w/ Priya Ragu

20 Birmingham The Victoria SOLD OUT

January

21 London The Lexington w/ Girl Ray

Photo Credit: Siam Coy

- - -