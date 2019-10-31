Track Of The Day 1/11 - Yangze

Yangze makes sculptures in sound.

The Danish producer - real name Jakob Littauer - has used a long and varied path to get to this point, previously working as 50% of the electronic duo Electrojuice.

Remarkably young, the prodigal production team played Berghain at the age of 14 before deciding to focus elsewhere.

Absorbing elements of modern classical and sound design alongside his club culture fetish, Yangze emerged as a vessel for each of these strands and more.

A unified voice that is both direct and groundbreaking, Yangza is worth filing alongside underground talent such as Lorenzo Senni and Jam City, both of whom he knows on a personal level.

Debut single 'Event Horizon' is the point where it all gets real, with those jagged edges and hyper-glossy melodies combining to striking effect.

The visuals afford Yangze another vehicle for expression, and it's a stylised but still unique endeavour - tune in now.

