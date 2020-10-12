Track Of The Day 11/1 - Tender Central

Tender Central is a project born from a highly personal take on musicality, and subtle shifts within one composer's life.

Hinging on the imagination of India Bourne - a classically trained cellist, who has collaborated with Ben Howard - it's become a vehicle for her inner-most feelings.

Debut album 'The Garden' is incoming, worked fuelled by self-doubt and self-expression, and the wonderful changes that pregnancy can bring.

Finding out she was pregnant while touring, these experiences altered the way she viewed her own creativity.

Take new track 'Galloper'. From the basic rhythm to the title it's a song about anxiety, and the way waves of emotion can grip you like a vice.

Re-envisioning her heartbeat as a wild, out of control horse, it speeds to its finale, an intense slice of sound with an emotive feel.

Tune in now.

‘The Garden’ is due out on January 22nd via Hello Friendly Recordings.

