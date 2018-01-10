Track Of The Day 1/10 - Adwaith

Adwaith are going it alone.

The three-piece are pursuing a solitary path, but it's one worth following - dark, gothic scenes, their post-punk sprawl is akin to those early Siouxsie and the Banshees cuts, or even Bauhaus.

Hailing from Carmarthen, the band have already gained co-signs from the likes of Manic Street Preachers guitarist James Dean Bradfield, who remixed their last single.

Debut album 'Melyn' emerges on October 12th, a work of uncompromising post-punk flair sung entirely in Welsh.

The latest song to be taken from the album, 'Y Diweddaraf' is a lumbering swipe at those who stand against them, a rebellious two-fingered salute to convention.

Adwaith explain: "We wrote the music and lyrics together as a band in our rehearsal space, jamming the opening hypnotic riff over and over. The song is a reaction to everyone saying leaving uni to do music was stupid! It’s about feeling empowered to do whatever you want regardless..."

Tune in now.

