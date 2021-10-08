Track Of The Day 10/8 - second thoughts

Hitchin indie pop quartet second thoughts have this insistent, ultra-immediate charm.

Every song the group share with the world seems to tap into this loyal online audience, bolstered by effervescent melody and tongue-in-cheek lyricism.

New single 'nicotine stains' is a case in point: expertly finessed and carefully contoured, it's an uplifting slice of indie pop that is worth comparing to Bombay Bicycle Club or even The 1975.

A song about deep friendships, and the toll that addiction can take on those relationships, it somehow manages to balance some quite dark lyrical observations with moments of sheer exuberance.

Shades of early 90s alt-rock linger on the song, but this isn't some slacker vibe - everything about second thoughts feels expertly pieced together.

Tune in now.

Pre-save 'nicotine stains' HERE.

Photo Credit: Marieke Macklon

