Track Of The Day 10/5 - SKIIFALL

Montreal based SKIIFALL is making power moves.

Part of the St. Vincent diaspora, he blends sound system heritage with a thirst for state of the art rap production, resulting in something eerie, and gripping.

Jorja Smith is a fan, and Virgil Abloh is saying his name to anyone who will listen - clearly, SKIIFALL is on to something.

New single 'Bentayga Dust' is a potent step forwards, with its edgy paranoia set against some punchy bars from an artist constructing his own world.

Out now, it's one of the clearest signs yet that SKIIFALL is operating outside of set rules - where he goes next is up to him.

The murky new visuals are online now - check out the video below.

