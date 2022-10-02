Track Of The Day 10/2 - Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor crafts music that feels as though it has been beamed in from the future.

The Dublin raised maverick fuses classic-leaning songwriting with startling production techniques, ambitious in scope and reach.

Reminiscent at times of the late, much-missed SOPHIE, these tantalising electronics are interwoven around gorgeous songwriting.

Take new single 'Godspeed'. A song that feels like a hyper-speed leap forwards in both sound design and emotional intent, it came from a desire to interpret events in his own life.

A song about seduction and losing control of your emotions, 'Godspeed' has a deeply physical element to it.

He explains: "I wanted to try and capture that feeling I get just before I allow myself to fall for someone, cos you kind of just have to roll with it without knowing whether it’s even gonna work."

Documenting the push and pull of those early hours of infatuation, 'Godspeed' seems to revel in uncertain feelings.

Matt adds: "I didn’t want anything serious with anyone, but that conflicted massively with how I felt about him. What I learned from this whole situation is that you can’t truly let someone in until you know yourself what you are and what you want, and in that time neither of us knew..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Frederick Goff

- - -