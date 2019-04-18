Track Of The Day 10/2 - HEIGHTS

Brighton songwriter HEIGHTS isn't afraid to embrace inspiration when it comes calling.

As a musician she's drawn to everything from indie rock to R&B, from aspects of club culture to solitary creation.

Sluicing all these aspects into one potent brew, HEIGHTS has developed a voice of her own, enticing and insightful.

New single 'LET DOWN' continues her rise, a sculpted piece of indie R&B that finds the south coast native wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The video places HEIGHTS front and centre, with director Malcolm Saidou working on the project.

A neat twist on the lyrical matter, 'LET DOWN' is packed with evocative visual motifs.

Tune in now.

