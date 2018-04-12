Track Of The Day 10/12 - Mo Brandis

London's Mo Brandis is making his mark.

All soulful vocal and emotive songwriting, his work has captured attention throughout the past 12 months, via a series of vital releases and stellar live shows.

Recent EP '8' found the rising artist match his innately soulful appeal against added electronic influences, steering his lyricism into a few different places.

New cut 'Smoke & Mirrors' is a powerful return, and it's just received the visual treatment. Here's Mo with some insight on the song itself...

“‘Smoke & Mirrors’ is about someone who finds it hard to let go and open up to a new relationship, even though everything feels great and exciting. She’s basically expecting to be let down again, thinking it’s just another illusion of something perfect and I’m trying to convince her that it’s actually different this time.”

A tale of heartbreak, beauty, love, and resentment, 'Smoke & Mirrors' is brought to life in the new video, another sign that Mo Brandis is here to stay.

Tune in now.

