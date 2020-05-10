Track Of The Day 10/11 - Wasuremono

If bedroom pop is now a thing, then it's time for Wasuremono to make 'shed pop' their own.

The group are based in Bradford-on-Avon, a neat DIY proposition led by the songwriting talents of William Southward.

Every day - or thereabouts - the songwriter goes down to the bottom of his garden, tinkering with his home studio.

Based in his shed, it's a gleefully English scene, but it's become a hub for outward, forward-facing guitar pop.

Taking their name from a Japanese word indicating something lost or forgotten, Wasuremono has a tough of the universal to their sound.

New single 'Big Big Smiles' has a gentle beauty to it, but underneath this there's a pervasive melancholy - at times you'd hardly notice it, but it's always there.

He comments: “On reflection I think this song is about depression that hides behind a smile. How people’s true feelings can be masked by a fake smile and how sometimes the saddest people, can smile the brightest. The song sounds quite disjointed and maniacal in places, which gives a sense of the true feelings forcing their way through.”

William adds: “I managed to get seven catchy vocal hooks crammed into this three-minute song, I think that’s a record for me.”

Check out 'Big Big Smiles' below.

Photo Credit: William Southward

