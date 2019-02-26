Track Of The Day 10/10 - Josin

There's something about Josin.

The Cologne composer's work has a softness of touch that is just devastating, touching on movements in modern classical while remaining resolutely attached to the power of songwriting.

Recent album'In The Blank Space' was a tour de force, a wonderful collection of pieces that use restraint almost as an instrument in itself.

A record that left a real impact, Josin's bravery saw the scorched lyricism connect explicitly with matters from her own life.

Real name Arabella Rauch, she's set to support Ry X at his concert in London's Royal Albert Hall next week, the starting point for a broader tour.

Album cut 'Evaporation' has been re-recorded, with this live take shot in a New York studio. Impossibly beautiful, it's rooted in Josin's revealing, sighing vocal.

She comments:

“In ‘Evaporation’ I am making peace with my first encounter of life‘s fleetingness. After losing someone close I found that the only way to accept that we can‘t hold on to anything, is the idea of everything being in a constant movement. If everything, including ourselves, just evaporates, nothing gets lost. It just changes its shape and there‘s nothing to be afraid of.”

Tune in now.

Catch Josin at the following shows:

October

14 London Royal Albert Hall (supporting RY X)

15 Glasgow King Tut’s

16 Manchester Gullivers

17 London Courtyard Theatre

18 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

November

8 London Southbank Centre as part of OPIA Festival

