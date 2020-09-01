Track Of The Day 10/1 - SHY Martin

SHY Martin dazzles at every turn.

The Swedish riser released her debut EP 'Overthinking' as 2018 drew to a close, and spent the next 12 months working on ultra-focussed, hyper-potent single releases.

Real name Sara Hjellström, SHY Martin recently completed a sold out European tour, before supporting Nina Nesbitt at her packed out London show.

Opening the New Year brimming with ambition, the Scandi talent is ready to share her next chapter.

Out now, 'Slow' opens with that chiming guitar line, before giving way to Sara's breathy, tender, emotive vocal.

Sparse but emphatic, it returns SHY Martin back to her roots. "When I started writing songs I never did it without my guitar," she comments. "I spent hours and hours writing on my bed with it, and if not there it was on a little pier by a lake next to our house."

"A few years ago when I moved to Stockholm I stopped writing songs that way. This past summer me, my brother and two of my closest friends and co-writers Nirob and Litens went to spend a weekend at my parents’ place in the countryside where I grew up. We ended up bringing the guitar everywhere we went. It was the first time in years I’d even held the guitar, but I guess going back to where it all started made me feel like nothing had really changed."

Sara continues: "'Slow' was written during those days in the countryside. I picked up the guitar while we were eating breakfast one morning and started playing some chords. We were talking about how scary it can be jumping into a relationship immediately after a break up. I really felt like I wanted to keep the feeling we had when we wrote it by keeping the production simple, organic."

Photo Credit: Hampus Hjellström

