Track Of The Day 01/11 - TĀLĀ

With Brazilian samba-like beats and clubby production brushing up against sensual lyrics, TĀLĀ’s ‘On Top’ perfectly reflects her idiosyncratic fusion of Western dance music and global influences.

This fusion is the product of her multicultural South West London upbringing: TĀLĀ’s childhood was soundtracked by Timbaland, Prince, and UKG, as well as pop and Iranian music from her parents.

These formed the basis for the melting pot sound she’s created as a producer and vocalist, which she showcased in style at September’s Clash Live @ Metropolis. Check out the stunning visuals from her performance to get a flavour of the evening.

In amongst the voluptuous lyrics of ‘On Top’, TĀLĀ sings: “Whisper in your ear, habibi” – letting her Persian roots shine through alongside her sensuality.

The track was co-produced with Beat Butcha, who’s worked with the likes of Jehst, Schoolboy Q, Xzibit, Big Boi of Outkast, and the late Mac Miller, speaking to the crossover of dance, pop and hip-hop TĀLĀ uses to create her sound.

---

---

